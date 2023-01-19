Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,917. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.