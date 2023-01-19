Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2,443.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $40,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.
