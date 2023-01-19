Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

