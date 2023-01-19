Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys 404 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 5,122,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $425,723,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 71.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 50.0% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

