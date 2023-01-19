Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

