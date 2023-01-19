Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

