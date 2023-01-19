Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $574.29 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.24 and a 200 day moving average of $512.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

