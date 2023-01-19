SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 79,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.