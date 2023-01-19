Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Jean I. Liu Sells 578 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.57. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

