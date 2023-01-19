Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 25,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,655. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

