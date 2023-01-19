Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Secom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 25,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,655. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.
Secom Company Profile
