Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Phibro Animal Health worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

