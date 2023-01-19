Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

