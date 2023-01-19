Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cambium Networks worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Cambium Networks stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $591.53 million, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Insider Activity

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

