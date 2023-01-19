Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

