Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Chase worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of CCF opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34.

Chase Dividend Announcement

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chase’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Chase Profile



Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

