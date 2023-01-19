Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

