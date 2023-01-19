Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Issuer Direct worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $31.63.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,915 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $51,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,478. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

