Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 93.9% in December

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHSY remained flat at $18.61 during trading on Wednesday. 19,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House ( OTCMKTS:SKHSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

