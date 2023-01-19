Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

LGST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,184. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.