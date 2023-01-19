Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

SENEA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.09. 51,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.84 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

