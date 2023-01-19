Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Financial Review

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.44 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.29 Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.39 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Senmiao Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19% Senmiao Technology N/A -10.35% -4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 138.93%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.