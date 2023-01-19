ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 3.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $434.23 and last traded at $431.18. Approximately 57,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,623,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.20.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

