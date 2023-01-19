Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
STRNY stock remained flat at $34.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.4666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.
