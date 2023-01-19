Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

STRNY stock remained flat at $34.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.4666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Investec upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.95) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,680 ($32.70) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

