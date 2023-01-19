Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

SHLLF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Shelf Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

