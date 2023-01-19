Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
SHLLF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Shelf Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
