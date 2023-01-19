Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Declines By 30.9%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ASM International stock traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.55. 7,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $406.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.65.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
