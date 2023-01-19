Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Declines By 30.9%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.55. 7,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $406.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASMIY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASM International from €379.00 ($411.96) to €368.00 ($400.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASM International from €414.00 ($450.00) to €369.00 ($401.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($369.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.67.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

