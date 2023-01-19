Short Interest in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Declines By 68.2%

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 429,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 18,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,626. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

