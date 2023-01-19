Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Decreases By 54.2%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autogrill Stock Performance

Shares of ATGSF stock remained flat at $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.