Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Drops By 81.5%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
