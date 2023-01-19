Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Drops By 79.0%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,400 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 2,324,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNDSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.13) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.05 ($1.14) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.