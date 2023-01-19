Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Declines By 53.8%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $93.79.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.12 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 41.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.