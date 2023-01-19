Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Declines By 53.8%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.12 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 41.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BESIY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

