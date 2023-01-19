Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declines By 37.4%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

BSL stock remained flat at $12.90 on Thursday. 652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

