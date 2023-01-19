Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Expands By 143.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,506. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

