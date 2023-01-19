Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Grows By 108.2%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the December 15th total of 148,500 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 485,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,041. The company has a market cap of $2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

