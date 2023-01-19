Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Declines By 23.9%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,202,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 2,895,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,202.5 days.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock remained flat at $20.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

