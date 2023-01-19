Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Increases By 54.0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Castor Maritime Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 304,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
