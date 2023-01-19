Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Increases By 54.0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 304,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

