Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 44.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

