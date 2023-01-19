Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Drops By 25.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLZNY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Clariant stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

