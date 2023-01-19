Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Expands By 266.7%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

COHN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

