Short Interest in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Increases By 200.0%

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,956,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 30,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,418. DUET Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

