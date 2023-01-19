Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Increases By 321.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUNE remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Thursday. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $293,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.