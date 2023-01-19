Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declines By 79.2%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 124,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,616. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 49.60% and a return on equity of 39.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.