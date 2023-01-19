Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Grows By 954.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 954.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRID stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $97.40.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.