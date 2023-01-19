Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Rises By 479.6%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 479.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,103. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 67,921 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

