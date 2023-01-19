Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Rises By 479.6%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 479.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,103. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
See Also
