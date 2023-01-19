Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 400.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFAS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,235. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.