Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Grows By 508.3%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HSNGY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

