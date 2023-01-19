Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Grows By 223.3%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 223.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.83) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 139,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,300. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

