Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Declines By 35.2%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Humacyte Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HUMAW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

