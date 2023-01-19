Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Declines By 35.2%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Humacyte Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of HUMAW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.38.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humacyte (HUMAW)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.