Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Declines By 96.3%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Incitec Pivot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 12,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

