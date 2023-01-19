Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 91.7%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Food stock remained flat at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

