Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 91.7%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
Shares of Innovative Food stock remained flat at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
About Innovative Food
