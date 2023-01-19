Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Expands By 741.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 741.2% from the December 15th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.90 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
