Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Expands By 741.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 741.2% from the December 15th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.90 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,531,000 after buying an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,298,000 after buying an additional 881,919 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after buying an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

